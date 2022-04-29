MoJ, GTTI commemorate World Intellectual Property Day

- Advertisement -

The Intellectual Property Office under the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Justice, on Tuesday 26th April, 2022 commemorated World Intellectual Property Day, at a ceremony held at the Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) complex in Old Jeshwang.

The event was graced by officials from the Ministry of Justice, National Intellectual Property Council, students and Management of GTTI and the National Center for Arts and Culture.

The World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated annually around the world in April of every year since 2000 and this year’s theme is “IP and Youth: Innovating for a better future”.

In his opening remarks, the Solicitor General and Legal Secretary, Hussein Thomasi on behalf of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Honorable Dawda A. Jallow, said his office is pleased to collaborate with GTTI to commemorate this year’s Intellectual Property Day, which has to do with youths and innovation.

Mr. Thomasi said the celebration of World IP Day 2022 is to raise awareness on how patents, copyrights, trademarks and designs transform lives and livelihood.

“Innovation cannot strive without the involvement of the youths, it’s the youths who should be inspired to use their ingenuity and creativity and bring changes needed to move into a more sustainable future,” Mr. Thomasi said.

He added that Intellectual Property Rights can help young people transform their dreams into reality and enable them to contribute significantly to the nation’s development.

The Solicitor General, therefore, call on the young people to take this opportunity to reflect and further explore how Intellectual Property Rights can help meet their goals, creates jobs, generates income and transform life in general.

In his part, the Head of Intellectual Property Office, Mr. Abdoulie Colley said the statistic of innovation and creativity in the Gambia is not so impressive and GTTI being one of the best institutions for higher learning, should encourage and inspire youths to innovate and create, in order to harness the economic benefit of Intellectual Property.

Mr. Colley further challenged, the youths and GTTI management to register a patent or at least a utility model, which is more appropriate for the Gambia by the next IP day.

He concluded by encouraging the youths to utilize their energy level, curiosity and resourcefulness to create and innovate for a better and prosperous Gambia.