Sosseh Colley continues to celebrate Turo Darboe

Alhaji Sosseh Colley, a respected elder in Bakau, has renewed praise for philanthropist Momodou Turo Darboe, who has given him a cow in observance of Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Power, which was celebrated Wednesday, 27 April 2022.

Mr Turo Darboe’s gift to his cherished uncle Mr Sosseh Colley followed a donation of 50 bags of sugar earlier in Ramadan.

As usual, Mr Colley redistributed the sugar among his community and did the same with the meat.

“Like I did with the sugar, I shared the meat too with the people in Katchically and Mamakoto. Everyone is grateful to my nephew Turo Darboe who continues to show compassion and kindness to Muslims. We all prayed for Allah SWT to increase his wealth and bless him with good health so that he can continue to help the underprivileged,” Sosseh Colley said.

Mr Turo Darboe, the CEO of Vision Development Foundation, has been a standout supporter of the poor and the needy across the country.