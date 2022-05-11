25.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Nigerians charged with cybercrime granted bail

0
- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Thirteen Nigerians charged with cybercrime and computer related offences have been granted bail by the Brikama Magistrates’ Court.

Presiding Magistrate Ebou Sowe in granting bail said he took cognizance of the fact that bail is a discretion as provided under section 99 of the Criminal Procedure Code which has to be exercised judicially and judiciously in the interest of fair hearing.

- Advertisement -

Magistrate Sowe disclosed that since the prosecution intimated to the court that they have completed investigation and were not opposing granting bail to the suspects, each of the suspects shall provide one Gambian surety that possesses an ID Card or a passport.

Magistrate Sowe further ordered that alternatively, all suspects shall deposit the sum of one hundred thousand dalasi (D100.000.00) with the financial controller of the Judiciary in Banjul.

Magistrate Sowe further ordered that each of the suspects should surrender their travelling documents with the Brikama Magistrates’ Court’s Registrar and must not leave the country pending the completion of the case.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSpeaker Jatta assures NAO of parliament’s support
Next articleWest Coast Radio journalist Alhagie Kolley passes away
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Bayern Munich interested in signing Sadio Mane this summer

While there has been no official dialogue between the two clubs, Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met the 30-year-old's agent over the weekend. The Senegal...

GAMBIA PREPARES FOR A RETURN TO CHAN

Defining and standardizing disability terms

Silent night

H.E. Dr. Mamadou Tangara

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions