Gambia News

Noah Touray appointed ambassador to Spain

By Aisha Tamba

Noah Touray, the former Secretary General and Head of Civil Service, has been appointed The Gambia’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.
Mr Touray has concurrent accreditation for Italy and Malta.
A letter from the foreign ministry indicated that Mr Touray’s appointment will run for two years.
Noah is replacing Habib Drammeh, who was also SG and interior minister prior to his deployment into the foreign service.
Ms Salimatta Touray is now the new Secretary General.

