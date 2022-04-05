22.5 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

NPP CANDIDATE REJECTS ALLEGATIONS OF DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT SCAM

26
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The NPP National Assembly candidate for Basse Constituency, Saikou Bah, has denied ever being arrested for collecting D5 million from natives of Basse in exchange for diplomatic passports. Bah is responding to a massive social media campaign he said is mounted by political opponents to smear his name.

He was also accused of bribing the NPP selection committee with D150, 000 to be selected as candidate.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to the allegations in a Standard exclusive yesterday, Mr Bah said: “I have not collected a single dalasi from anybody in exchange for diplomatic passports. That doesn’t even make sense because I have no authority whatsoever to issue diplomatic passports. The allegations are just meant to tarnish my reputation.”

On allegations that he bribed the NPP selection committee, Bah responded: “The NPP Basse primaries was transparent and free from influence. Delegates cast their votes in a secret ballot. I was just lucky to be elected. I have not given money to anybody because even if I wanted to, I don’t have money to give out.”

He said if the selection was not fair, those who lost during the primaries would not have joined his campaign.

- Advertisement -

Relation with First Lady

On his alleged family relationship with the First Lady, Mr Bah said: “The only relationship I share with the First Lady is we are all from Basse and coincidentally, we are both Bah. But we are from different families and our mothers are not related except from Adam.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCandidate petitions IEC over NRP’s behavior in Sabach Sanjal
Next articleNew Brikama market under construction to be ready soon
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

NCCE widens voter sensitisation to end apathy in parliamentary elections

By Olimatou Coker The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) recently concluded 20 days intensive civic and voter education campaign across 80 selected communities in...

HURIDAC publishes report on 2021 presidential election

UN Peacebuilding Fund holds review and coordination workshop with stakeholders

New Brikama market under construction to be ready soon

NPP CANDIDATE REJECTS ALLEGATIONS OF DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT SCAM

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions