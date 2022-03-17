23.2 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, March 19, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

OIC Africa group supports Gambia hosting summit

600
- Advertisement -

Press release, OIC Gambia – In response to false and misleading rumours emerging largely on social media, The Gambia OIC Secretariat wishes to inform the public that The Gambia maintains its role as the rightful host of the next OIC Heads of State and Governments Summit.

The Gambia is hosting the OIC Summit on behalf of the Africa block of the OIC member countries. Every single member of the Africa group as well as the general membership is rock-solid in support of The Gambia’s bid to host the summit.

There can be no decisions about the fate of the summit without the involvement of The Gambia. Thus far, nothing has changed in respect of the Islamic convergence taking place in The Gambia. 

- Advertisement -

On the strength of the above, any claims that The Gambia has lost her hosting rights are entirely unfounded and disingenuous. Thus, we encourage all and sundry to disregard such reports.  

- Advertisement -
Previous article￼’Brutalised’ UDP supporter says he will sue riot police
Next articleSabally appeals IEC nomination rejection at high court
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

TOM NAMES SQUAD FOR CHAD

Coach Tom Sainfeit has revealed his squad for this month's Afcon preliminary tie against Chad. The two matches will be played in Cameroon and...

Men of Excellence : Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor...

TRRC APPROVES AMNESTY FOR SANA SABALLY, DENIES EX-VP NJIE-SAIDY

￼Doctor who performed autopsy on Fadera testifies at inquest

￼Galga asks president to stop interfering in local gov’t affairs

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions