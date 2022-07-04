OIC receives $2 million for internal operations

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The OIC Banjul secretariat, the body coordinating preparations and implementation of projects of the OIC summit in The Gambia received its second installment of cash support amounting to US$2 million from the Saudi government.

The money is meant to help the secretariat sustain its operations and will cover among things, others capacity building, training and payment of salaries.

The funds are part of the US$6 million pledge by the Saudi government following the establishment of the secretariat to help it conduct its operations in the run-up to the planned summit.

The first disbursement of US$3 million was made in 2018. According to our sources, the second disbursement of $2 million equivalent to over D100 million was lodged in at the national reserve bank last week and will be transferred to the secretariat’s accounts.

“This money especially coming at a time when there is so much noise about The Gambia´s hosting of the OIC summit is a demonstration of Saudi´s the support for The Gambia to host the summit and indicates that the country could be given an extension about its hosting the summit,” our source added.