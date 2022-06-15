OIC Secretary-General due in Banjul to discuss summit preparations

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, H.E Hissein Brahim Taha is expected to arrive in Banjul tomorrow as part of a 3-day official visit to discuss with authorities about the country’s level of preparations to host the OIC 2022 summit.

During his visit, Ambassador Taha, a respected Chadian diplomat who took over as the OIC Secretary-General in 2021, shall hold meetings with President Adama Barrow on a wide range of issues, the OIC Gambia Secretariat and other relevant stakeholders.

He will also be taken on site visits to the facilities being constructed for the summit, including the Sir Dawda Jawara International Conference Centre and other project components.

The visit will avail him first-hand information on the ongoing works and nature of the projects as well as efforts made by the Gambia to host the summit on behalf of the African bloc of the OIC member countries.

“We look forward to the visit of the OIC Secretary General with great enthusiasm,” OIC director of communications Nfally Fadera told The Standard yesterday.

Bertil Harding highway to remain 6 lanes

Meanwhile, Mr. Fadera also clarified that the expansion of the Bertil Harding highway stretching from Sting Corner to the airport junction will remain six lanes.

This comes amid reports that the highway, one of the busiest in the metropolitan area, will no longer be widened to six.

“This is patently false.

Not even a dot has been altered from the technical specifications of the project. For purposes of clarity, the Bertil Harding Highway will be expanded into a dual carriage of six lanes (3 on each side). Each lane measures to 3.5m while the sidewalks and the median are 1.5m, 1.4m,” Mr. Fadera clarified.