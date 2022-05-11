Omar Seckan’s family still seeking justice one year after his murder

- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

One year after his tragic death, the family of Omar Seckan said yesterday that they are still seeking justice for his murder.

The 35-year-old Bakau native was reportedly killed by a teen driver on the Bertil Harding Highway in April last year.

In July, his alleged killer’s detention was ordered at Mile 2 by a Kanifing Magistrates’ Court pending his trial at the High Court. However, according to the family of the victim, the suspected killer has reportedly been released to reunite with his family.

The Standard tried unsuccessfully to confirm this from the authorities.

Omar’s father, Saidou Seckan, said the family can “never forgive” such a crime, adding that there is little he can do as head of a disadvantaged family.

“I can’t take action against them; they are millionaires. Their son killed my son, and they decided to hide him, claiming he couldn’t be found. He killed my son and he just left him lying there in the street like a dog. It was very painful, and it’s still painful,” a weeping Mr Seckan told The Standard at his family home in Bakau.

He then recounted the first week of the tragedy when the alleged killer’s family visited them at home, purportedly to talk them into letting go of the case. But Mr Seckan, a plumber, sent them away. “I don’t need anything from them,” he said. I told them to go to the police station if they are really interested in helping us and warned them against attempting to give me or my family any money. We might be poor, but we have Allah,” he said.

Mr Seckan said that although his family have no hope in the country’s criminal justice system, the authorities ought to act and do the rightful.

The victim’s mother Binta Bojang, said injustice anywhere should be fought by everyone, and not her family alone.

She remembered Omar – who was also her first born – as a caring and compassionate young man who shunned any form of confrontation. “Once, Omar asked me to stop going to the market, that he would cook henceforth. He did it gladly, and he was a good cook.”

At the time of his demise, Omar Seckan was a national handball player.