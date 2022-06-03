Over 70,000 litres of oil spilled at Mandinaring

- Advertisement -

A joint press release from the National Environment Agency and the Gambia Maritime Administration has said Saturday’s unprecedented oil spillage at Mandinaring was caused by ”a ruptured submerged pipe.”

A staggering 70,865 litres of oil was spilled on to the riverbank and into the sea, causing fears that an environment disaster is in the offing.

The joint stakeholder presser explained further: “Upon receipt of the information from various sources, the NEA, GMA and PURA sent personnel to confirm the situation and conducted an initial assessment of the incident.

Through the coordination of PURA, an emergency meeting of stakeholders was held on Sunday 29th May, 2022 at 09.30am where the management of GamPetroleum was summoned to explain the circumstances leading to the oil spill.

During the briefing, stakeholders were informed that from the preliminary figures indicated that 1,501.334 metric tons HFO was discharged from the ship but the fuel depot just recorded 1,430.469 metric tons as received. Based on the fact that the difference between the quantities pumped by the ship and the amount received by the depot was roughly 70.865 metric tons which approximately translate to 70,865 litres, it is assumed that the difference is the quantities of HFO discharged into the sea is caused by a ruptured submerged pipe through which the HFO was discharged to the shore tank GP.”

The press release added that “necessary actions are being taken to address the situation.”