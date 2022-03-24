Owner of truck which killed 13 pleads guilty

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

One Modou Faye, the owner of a truck involved in an accident, has pleaded guilty to permitting an unlicensed apprentice to drive his vehicle resulting in a crash that killed 13 people in Faraba village on March 4.

According to the bill of indictment filed by police prosecutors, Mr Faye, on March 4th 2022 between the hours of 5am and 6am permitted one Alieu Jadama to drive a truck without a valid license and thereby causing the death of 13 people.

- Advertisement -

The presiding magistrate Adoh Che however adjourned the matter to March 31st when he is expected to deliver his judgment following Mr Faye’s plea.