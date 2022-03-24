20.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, March 24, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Owner of truck which killed 13 pleads guilty

4
- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

One Modou Faye, the owner of a truck involved in an accident, has pleaded guilty to permitting an unlicensed apprentice to drive his vehicle resulting in a crash that killed 13 people in Faraba village on March 4.

According to the bill of indictment filed by police prosecutors, Mr Faye, on  March 4th 2022 between the hours of 5am and 6am permitted one Alieu Jadama to drive a truck without a valid license and thereby causing the death of 13 people.

- Advertisement -

The presiding magistrate Adoh Che however adjourned the matter to March 31st when he is expected to deliver his judgment following Mr Faye’s plea.  

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSenegal army says soldier killed, rebel camps taken￼
Next article￼Father frustrated by police ‘silence’ over son’s killing
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

COURT REJECTS INVESTIGATIVE REPORT IMPLICATING PS BANJA

By Binta A Bah A high court judge yesterday rejected a downloaded investigative report published by  journalist Mustapha K Darboe of Malagen implicating former permanent...

￼Foni school children call for gov’t intervention as fighting continues in Casamance

￼Father frustrated by police ‘silence’ over son’s killing

Owner of truck which killed 13 pleads guilty

Senegal army says soldier killed, rebel camps taken￼

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions