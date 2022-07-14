Pa Bobo to star in Gambian Embassy’s maiden cultural event in US

- Advertisement -

Gambian kora sensation, Pa Bobo Jobarteh will set the ball rolling in the maiden cultural show organised by the Gambian Embassy in Washington, United States of America.

The unique cultural exhibition, slated for Saturday, 23 July 2022 at Blair High School 51 University Blvd. E Silver Spring, Maryland, is billed to attract thousands of people with the ultimate aim of selling the Gambian culture to the wider world, especially the diplomatic community.

“The cultural exhibition will witness the attendance of members of the diplomatic corps, and friends of The Gambia with the dual objectives of showcasing The Gambia’s culture to build mutual understanding and foster broader support for economic and political goals as stipulated in the Foreign Policy Strategic Document (FPSD),” a statement from the Gambian Embassy in Washington said.

“The free concert will start at 6:00pm and ends at 9:00pm. In case you have questions, kindly contact the Embassy on +1 240-945-6579 or email: [email protected]”