PDOIS candidate, 2 others withdraw

By Awa Macalo

The Independent Electoral Commission yesterday anounced three more candidates have withdrawn ahead of April 9th National Assembly elections. A statement from Election House disclosed that Mustapha S Cham, the PDOIS candidate for Lower Saloum Constituency, Selou Bah, Independent candidate for Upper Saloum Constituency and Malick Jassey, Independent candidate for Lower Saloum Constituency have all withdrawn from the race and their withdrawals have been accepted by the IEC returning officer in the Janjanbureh Administrative Area, Ahmadou Taal.

In another development, the IEC also announced that it will conduct by-elections in four wards in the Brikama and Kanifing Administrative areas.

These by-elections would be held on Saturday 14th May in the following wards: Bundung Six Junction, London Corner, Sanyang and Marakissa.

“Nomination of candidates for the said by- elections will be conducted from 25th to 29 April between the hours of 8am and 4pm at the respective IEC Regional Offices in Brikama and Kanifing.