PDOIS is 36 years old

The People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) is marking 36 years of existence.

The activities marking the day yesterday included a press conference and radio programmes on PDOIS and its policies, achievements and challenges.

There was also citizen engagement and debate with the PDOIS leadership and membership during which the leadership was opened to questions and contributions from the public. The PDOIS was formed in 1986 led by Halifa Sallah, Sidi Jatta and Sam Sarr. It is one of the most respected progressive political parties in the country with its unique approach to politics and emphasis on mass political education of the citizens and a strong advocacy for economic independence.