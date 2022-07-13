Police arrest 2 for alleged murder

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Police have confirmed taking into custody a man who allegedly stabbed his 85-year-old father in Tanji. The suspect, who managed to evade police arrest and ran to Senegal, was arrested with the help and cooperation of Senegalese security services.

“It could be recalled that Tujereng police mounted an investigation after registering the alleged murder reported by family members of the deceased from Tanji. The deceased, an 85-year-old Fally Keita of Tanji was allegedly stabbed to death by his son Saajuma Keita. Upon commissioning the crime, the accused absconded to Senegal, where he was hiding.

“Following a meticulous probe into the matter by GPF detectives, his whereabouts was traced in a particular settlement in Dakar, Senegal.

“Through the existing bi-lateral security cooperation between the Gambia and Senegal, intelligence was shared for assistance that led to the subsequent arrest of the fugitive.

“He has been cautioned and charged with murder, now awaiting arraignment before court,” a statement from the police said.

Meanwhile, the police have also confirmed the arrest of a man for allegedly killing his own brother in Bafuloto.

“The incident took place in Bafuloto early last week when Edward Nzally the suspect had an argument with his brother, Mr. Yasin Nyally (victim) stabbing him to death and neighbors escorted the victim to the police station, where he (Yasin Nyally) was swiftly escorted to Brikama Health Center and was medically confirmed dead,” police said.

According to the police, the accused went into hiding and after a diligent search, they were able to locate and arrest him.

“The accused who confessed to the act had since been slammed with a single count of murder and will be arraigned in court in the soonest possible time,” the police added.