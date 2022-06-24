President Barrow leads NPP’s cleansing exercise in Banjul tomorrow

- Advertisement -

Press release

His Excellency the President of the Republic Mr. Adama Barrow in his drive to reclaim Banjul to its former glory has invested millions of dollars to rehabilitate roads, sewage and drainage system.

The rehabilitation project has greatly reduced flooding and gave a facelift to Banjul in terms of access and cleanliness.

In light of this development and as the rains begin, the National People’s Party (NPP) under the visionary leadership of the Secretary General and Party Leader, His Excellency President Adama Barrow shall organise a cleansing exercise (set settal) dubbed “Operation Clean Banjul” this Saturday 25th June,2022.

Accordingly, all NPP executive members, militants, supporters and sympathizers are hereby urged to come out in their thousands and join His Excellency the President in this worthwhile venture.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m from the Albert Market to Ports, Hagan Street, Half-Die, Quadrangle, Arch 22, through Allen Street and other places.

All are encouraged to dress in NPP regalia (T-shirts) for the event.