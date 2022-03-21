President receives advisory paper on NDP successor plan￼

- Advertisement -

Press release, State House, Banjul – President Adama Barrow on Friday received a report looking into the country’s development programmes and planning frameworks from a 14-member Eminent Persons Group established by the Ministry of Finance.

The group includes former senior civil servants and experts working abroad. The chairman of the group Mr Alieu Ngum led the presentation of an Advisory Paper on an Institutional Framework for the Coordination of Planning and Implementation of Development plans in The Gambia.

Reacting to the presentation, President Barrow thanked the group for their work in contribution to the formulation of a successor programme to the National Development Plan 2018 -2021.

The group was launched in December 2021 to provide guidance on how the government could adapt and coordinate its existing institutions to implement the next development plan dubbed Green Recovery Focused Development Plan (GRF-NDP) and a Long Term Vision (LTV).

Speaking to the media following their meeting with the President, Mr Ngum said the recommendations in the report will help the government to put together a robust planning, coordination and implementation of its development agenda. He expressed appreciation of the government’s development outlook noting particularly its focus on mobilising resources locally to complement other available resources.

Members of the group are: Mr Alieu Ngum, Mr Crispin Grey Johnson, Mrs Lucy Fye, Prof Gibril Faal, Mr Babucarr Sarr, Mrs Haddy Lamin-Njie, Mr Abdou Sara Janha, Mr Mustapha Darboe, Mrs Ndey Fatou Gaye, Mr Abdou Njie, Dr Kalilu Bayo, Mrs Habibatou Drammeh, Prof Aminata Sillah, and Mr Mamour Jagne.