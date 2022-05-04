Press union rejects president’s remarks

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Press Union has rejected President Barrow’s eid remarks insinuating the media is contributing to the destabilisation of the country by giving platform to one of his leading critics.

The union said the president’s statement accusing Gambian journalists of fomenting discord to “burn The Gambia” by giving a platform to Mr Jobarteh is unacceptable.

“Giving voices to those who hold the government to account is fundamental to the media’s watchdog role which is guaranteed by the Gambian constitution,” the union asserted.

President Barrow had in the past accused journalists of bias and his supporters and State House staff have physically assaulted journalists in 2018 and 2021.

“We are reminding the president to uphold his responsibility to protect press freedom and freedom of expression as guaranteed by the laws of The Gambia,” unionist leader Muhammed Bah said.

The union expressed its concern that the president’s remarks on Mr Jobarteh could have the potential to stifle freedom of speech and expression.