Re: The Gambia government cautions citizens not to interfere in the due process of the law as bob Keita’s case resumes Thursday

- Advertisement -

Banjul, The Gambia – Notwithstanding The Gambia Government’s recognition of citizens’ constitutionally guaranteed rights to attend court proceedings and express their freedoms of speech, it wishes to remind citizens of their responsibility to also, always uphold the peace and maintain law and order equally, prescribed by the same Constitution.

Therefore, as the highly charged Bob Keita case resumes tomorrow at the Bundung High Court, The Gambia Government warms members of the public against actions and incendiary utterances potentially harmful to Public Order, National Peace and Security.

While The Gambia Government is aware that there are genuinely interested court-goers in the said legal matter, it is equally concerned that there are some elements with potentially ominous motives and intentions to hijack Mr Keita’s court case. The latter would mobilize innocent members of the public to advance their sinister agenda so as to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the country.

- Advertisement -

The Government wishes to remind citizens that the matter in question is before the competent law courts, and under our democratic dispensation, the courts are the final arbiters in all forms of conflicts whether Civil or Criminal.

Therefore, all are strongly urged to allow without interference, influence or prejudice, the judicial process to proceed to its logical conclusion. The public is advised against any form of contemptuous actions or disturbances to the ongoing trial as any such conduct could attract criminal liability on anyone violator.

Accordingly, citizens are advised to respect the rule of law, show restraint and stay away from provoking a security situation likely to affect national security, peace and stability.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the country’s security outfits are on full alert to protect lives and properties as well as the governance institutions of the state.

All Gambians are thus urged once again, to allow the judicial process to go on and also, take individual and collective responsibility as good citizens in jealousy preserving our priceless peace and stability that we are known for.