Resident doctors condemn leaked video of blood sample collection

Press release

The Gambia Resident Doctors Association (GARD) has learned with deep concern and heavy disappointment a leaked video making rounds on social media involving one of our members in connection to the case between Babucarr (Bob) Keita and the state. This video was recorded during a blood sample collection procedure on a child at EFSTH. The video was never taken for any social media platform, but rather for possible evidence purpose prior to due authorization. However, to our frank dismay the first place to have watched the video was on social media. This is undoubtedly a breach of Patient-Doctor confidentiality and more importantly, medical ethics and the safety of our colleague seen in the video.

We therefore consider this act a total disrespect and disregard to the medical ethics and the safety of our colleague, and strongly condemn the act in totality.

We are working with authorities to see that this injustice is addressed. We, the aforementioned association, are not happy and demand justice.

We remain committed and dedicated to serving humanity with great zeal and enthusiasm wherever and whenever, irrespective of time, place and circumstances.