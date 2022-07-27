SAINABOU, 2 OTHERS CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER

- Advertisement -

By Binta A Bah

Sainabou Mbye, the ex-wife of Bob Keita, has appeared before the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court accused of causing the death of Muhammed, the son of her sister who was at the center of Bob’s rape trial.

Sainabou was arraigned with two others, her brother Cherno Mbye and Muhammed Dembele before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang on a charge of manslaughter which attracts a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

- Advertisement -

However, the case was transferred to the high court for lack of jurisdiction.

Commissioner Abdoulie Sanneh and Inspector Lamin Trawally appeared for the IGP while lawyers Combeh Gaye and Sagarr Jahateh appeared for the accused.

Meanwhile, Principal Magistrate Jabang has ordered for their remand at Mile 2 pending appearance at the high court.

- Advertisement -

Sainabou, who is the founder of SAACS beauty, was arrested and detained last Friday after she returned with the corpse of the child from Senegal where he died.

The death of the child raised public outcry leading the police to open investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death. It was alleged that the child was left inside a vehicle unattended with doors and windows locked.

The trio are expected to take her plea when they appear at the high court.

The Standard understands they will have to undergo Covid-19 test first before being remanded.