Sainabou Mbye, 2 others on manslaughter charge to appear today

By Bruce Asemota

Sainabou Mbye, the ex-wife of legally embattled Bubacarr (Bob) Keita, will formally be arraigned today before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul on manslaughter charge.

The case would be mentioned for the first time after they were arraigned before Kanifing Magistrates’ Court which transferred the case to the High Court for trial.

The suspects, Sainabou Mbye, Cherno Mbye and Kibilly Dambelly are each charged with manslaughter contrary to section 186 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01, laws of the Gambia and the trio are expected to take their plea before the trial Judge today.