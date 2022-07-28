26.2 C
Sainabou Mbye to appear before Justice Jaiteh

By Bruce Asemota

The criminal case involving Sainabou Mbye, the ex-wife of Bob Keita and two others, will commence at the High Court in Banjul next week before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.
Sainabou Mbye, Cherno Mbye and Kibili Dambelly are charged with manslaughter contrary to section 186 of the criminal code.
Count one alleged that Sainabou Mbye on or about the 3rd of July 2022 at Kanifing by an unlawful act or omission, amounting to culpable negligence, left one Muhammed Mbye, a two-year-old boy, resident of Brusubi inside a car which caused his death.
Two other persons Cherno Mbye and Kibili Dambelly face similar charges on count two and three, respectively.

