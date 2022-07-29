Security guard in court over missing washing machines

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

One Alagie Panneh was Wednesday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of Kanifing in connection with four missing washing machines under his watch.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft. According to the charge sheet, Alagie Panneh in April 2022 at Kanifing stole four washing machines valued at D217,000.00, the properties of Ba Kebba Krubally.

- Advertisement -

Testifying in court, Ba Kebba Krubally narrated that he brought the machines from Paris to The Gambia, adding that they are two washing machines and two drying machines entrusted to the accused. He said he was paying the accused a salary of D4, 000 per month.

He said after realising that the machines were missing, he confronted the accused who denied any knowledge but he said the accused later confessed to him that he sold the machines. The trial, in which the IGP was represented by Corporal E Jallow, continues.