Seedy Njie thanks Barrow for nominating him

NPP strategist Seedy Njie has thanked President Barrow for nominating him to serve as the deputy speaker of the sixth legislature.

Mr Njie was nominated alongside APRCs Fabakary Tombong Jatta and three others, in a move described by many Gambians a “divisive”.

“I want to thank the president for the [nomination] and for the confidence and trust he showed in me,” Mr Njie told The Standard yesterday.

He said the trust bestowed in him will continue to grow in strength. “I also want to thank the Gambians for giving President Barrow the opportunity for a second term. We will work to ensure that we represent Gambia National Assembly well, and help the governments development agenda and goals for the common good of all Gambians. We assure the president and Gambians that we will serve the best interest of the country”

He said that the appointment elated him and his family. “My family and I are grateful to the president, and are grateful to Gambians.”

The former nine-day minister under the Jammeh regime, said his hope is to help the president consolidate the country’s nascent democracy.

“My hope is to advance the agenda and the aspirations of the Gambian people, [and] enhance checks and balances in government.”

Mr Njie’s nomination has angered many Gambians particularly online, who said he is divisive and lacks the moral ground to be nominated for such position. But Mr Njie replied: “I don’t want to [talk about that]. They have the right… they are entitled to their opinions.”