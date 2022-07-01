Skye Bank teller arraigned for stealing D2.4M

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

The police officer heading the investigation in the Skye Bank (now renamed Bloom Bank) theft case yesterday told Kanifing’s Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang that CCTV footage captured Raymond Alfred Kwokori, an employee of the bank, stealing the money.

The accused is charged with stealing 42,760 euros amounting to D2,406,105.

Police Fraud Unit officer Fatoumatta Bah testified that the CCTV camera showed the teller enter the foreign money safe and stuffed his pocket and bag.

She said during the investigation, she was informed that the bank rules forbid anyone from entering the safe with a bag, rules which Raymond flouted.

According to the charge sheet, on 31 December 2019, Mr Kwokori by virtue of his employment as a servant of Skye Bank, stole 42,760 euros being the property of the bank.

He pleaded not guilty to the claims and was granted bail in the sum of two million dalasis with two Gambian sureties with title deeds sworn to an affidavit of means.