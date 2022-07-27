Star Property Estate Agency proprietor arraigned for alleged fraud

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

The Proprietor of Star Property Estate Agency Limited, Lamin Sighateh was yesterday before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing court for allegedly obtaining D400,000 from one James Gbagidi with intention to defraud him.

He is charged with obtaining money by false pretence and with the intention to defraud Mr James for the sale of a plot of land situated at Jabang.

- Advertisement -

However, he pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

Testifying, James Gbagidi told the court that he gave money to Lamin for a piece of land in Jabang. “The money was paid in instalment in the amount of 400,000 dalasis. I went to see the land after the payment. To my surprise, the land had been already developed by someone else. Lamin told me that he himself was surprised and confused. He asked me to give him time to investigate the matter. After that, when I called him, he would not pick up my calls. Till one day, he told me that he has another land but I was not sure about that land because there was no document. I told him that I am not pleased with the place and that he should give me back my money. He then showed me another place with a document from Physical Planning but there was a missing document from the previous owner of the land.

“I went with him to the alkalo of Jabang who told us that he knew nothing about the land transaction, and I saw Lamin having a push and pull with the alkalo. I told him that I don’t want the land again and that he should give me back my money,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

The witness added that since then, Lamin stopped picking up his calls and then he reported the matter to the police.

Sub-inspector Jammeh appeared for the IGP.