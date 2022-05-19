State urges court to send Banta Keita’s wife to prison for contempt

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency-The Gambia and the Attorney General have filed a contempt proceeding before the High Court in Banjul to commit Banta Keita’s wife, Mrs Dulce Monteiro Tarvares Keita to prison.

The State contempt proceeding alleges that Mrs Dulce violated a court order.

It could be recalled that the High Court presided over by Justic Ebrima Jaiteh granted an injunction freezing the assets of Banta Keita which include privies, servants, agents or otherwise, dealing with a three-bedroom apartment situated at the front of Fajara Golf course and other assets.

The State alleged that less than a month after the court order, Banta’s wife allegedly disobeyed the court order, went there with a carpenter, changed the padlock of the apartment and thereafter rented it out.

The State in its application is seeking an order to commit her to prison for contempt of the court order.