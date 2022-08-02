Supreme Court reaffirms rapist’s 25-year jail term

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The Supreme Court presided over by the Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow, Justice Cherno S. Jallow, Justice M.M.Sey, Justice E.F.Mbai and Justice N.Salla Wadda, has dismissed an appeal filed by one Ousman Baldeh who was appealing against a 25-year sentence imposed when he was convicted of raping a nine-year-old girl.

The High Court found him guilty of the rape and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment on the 22nd December, 2012.

He appealed to the court of appeal which unanimously dismissed it. But undeterred, Ousman Baldeh further appealed to the Supreme Court where he raised complaints on mixed law and facts. The Supreme Court however decaled that it has reason to believe the testimonies of the witness one of whom said he saw him have sexual intercourse with the child.

The apex court therefore declared that it cannot find any justification or reason to interfere or disturb the findings of the courts below and accordingly said the appeal lacks merit and was dismissed, thereby reaffirming the 25 years sentence.