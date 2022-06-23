Tanji man on the run after killing his father

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Nfally Keita, an old man residing in Tanji, was allegedly killed by his son on Tuesday.

His son, Sajuma Keita, who is now on the run, is suspected to have stabbed his father to death at night.

Sajuma’s brother, who spoke to Kerr Fatou, said he was on duties in the rural areas when he received news that Sajuma killed their father by stabbing him.

Other sources close to the incident claimed that the accused has some mental issues.

He is also said to have wounded his brother after hitting him on the head in the past.

Police sources confirmed to The Standard that the case has been registered and search has been launched to nab the suspect.