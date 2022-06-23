22.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, June 23, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Tanji man on the run after killing his father

0
- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Nfally Keita, an old man residing in Tanji, was allegedly killed by his son on Tuesday.

His son, Sajuma Keita, who is now on the run, is suspected to have stabbed his father to death at night.

- Advertisement -

Sajuma’s brother, who spoke to Kerr Fatou, said he was on duties in the rural areas when he received news that Sajuma killed their father by stabbing him.

Other sources close to the incident claimed that the accused has some mental issues.

He is also said to have wounded his brother after hitting him on the head in the past.

- Advertisement -

Police sources confirmed to The Standard that the case has been registered and search has been launched to nab the suspect.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMA Bah tells Talokoto youths Jammeh will never rule again
Next articleBaba Hydara testifies at jungler’s crime against humanity trial in Germany
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

UDP NAM, IGP CLASH OVER TEARGAS THROWN IN DARBOE’S HOME

By Omar Bah Tension erupted yesterday at the National Assembly human rights committee meeting with security institutions as the Inspector General of Police and the...

Baba Hydara testifies at jungler’s crime against humanity trial in Germany

Tanji man on the run after killing his father

MA Bah tells Talokoto youths Jammeh will never rule again

Kamaso and team next leaders of Gambian football – A commentary by Kabba Ceesay

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions