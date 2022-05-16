Thief busted by taxi driver gets 5yrs

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate E Sowe of the Brikama court has convicted and sentenced one Musa Jallow to a fine of D50,000 in default to serve five years in prison.

Mr. Jallow pleaded guilty when the single charge was read to him.

- Advertisement -

At this point police prosecuting officer Cpl 4812 Preira, narrated the facts of the case. “It happened on the 14 of April at Yarambamba when the accused saw a herd of sheep, chase them and managing to catch one valued at six thousand six hundred dalasi (D6,600.00,” the police prosecutor said.

He said the accused then tied up the sheep in uncompleted building and went out to look for a taxi. It happened that the driver of the taxi he hailed was a soldier WO2 Sitapha Bojang who was in mufti. The accused asked the driver to take him to Westfield and asked the driver to pass by the building where he would pick a sheep which he did.”

The prosecution further told the court that while on their way, the driver who is a military officer attached to Yundum Barracks, was suspicious of the manner the sheep was collected and asked the accused about it. The accused replied that the sheep belonged to his uncle but the soldier was not convinced, so he drove to Yundum Military Barracks with the accused. He was escorted to Banjulinding police where he confessed to stealing the sheep.

- Advertisement -

According to the policeman, the owner came to report a missing sheep only to recognise his sheep when he came to the station to report the matter.

“Statements were then obtained from the witnesses and the accused was cautioned and charged with the offense,” the police said.

Before the sentencing was passed, Mr. Jallow begged the court to temper justice with mercy arguing that the act was caused by Satan. and he is a first-time offender.

He was struggling to pay the fine as we left the court premises.