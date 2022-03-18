￼Trafficked schoolgirl said she was serially raped

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

A victim of human trafficking and former pupil of Fass Njaga Choi Senior Secondary School told the Kanifing High Court that her traffickers raped her serially.

The young lady made the disclosure while testifying against her Christian Religious Knowledge teacher who allegedly participated in trafficking her to Ghana.

According to the bill of indictment, in July, the teacher Jerome Jatta, participated in trafficking her by informing her family of an untrue story of a school trip to Ghana, which led her family to believe and allow her to be trafficked by one Emmanuel Faye.

Appearing before Justice Alexander Osei Tutu for further cross-examinations by the defence counsel, the young lady said the first rape occurred on 17th October 2019. She said a medical assessment in Senegal established that she got pregnant in December 2019.

The witness said her teacher told her she needed to sit for an examination in Senegal pertaining to her “school trip” to Ghana.

She said her roommate in Senegal told her that she would be killed if she attempted to escape. She confirmed later giving a statement to the National Agency Against Trafficking In Persons.