Transport fares to go up as gov’t strikes deal with GTU

There is going to be a general increment of transport fares in all approved routes nationwide, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Transport yesterday. According to the ministry, this forms part of an agreement reached between the Gambia Transport Union and other stakeholders in relation to a petition by the GTU.

The statement added: “The Government of The Gambia through the National Security Council and the Executive, has approved the agreements signed by the above parties for implementation without further delay. The issues agreed on cover the following:

o General increment of transport fares in all the approved routes nation-wide

o Reduction of tariff at the Sene-Gambia Bridge

o Operationalisation of the queuing system at the Port of Banjul

o Introduction of route licensing/permit

The main objective of the agreements reached with the General Transport Union is to facilitate the smooth movement of people and goods in the country and beyond. As such, the implementation of the above agreements will be effective Monday, 11thApril, 2022.”

The ministry also urged all transporters or operators wishing to ply the route(s) covered in the route licensing scheme to register on or before Monday, 11th April, 2022.

The Ministry will be responsible for registration and issuance of permits and stickers for free at various garages across the Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region.

The ministry urged drivers to comply with the route licensing scheme operational framework because failure to do so may attract fines and penalties as prescribed in the Traffic Offences Act and its regulatory instruments.