Transport Union urges drivers to park during heavy rains and storms

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Transport Union has enjoined drivers to always park for safety when the rains and stormsare heavy.

In a statement over the weekend, the Union also advised drivers to ensure adequate maintenance of their vehicles to roadworthy conditions.

“In the rainy season, roads are slippery and visions are usually not clear when raining, drivers are therefore urged to check their vehicle brakes, lights, back lights, signals, head lamps, windscreen wipers. And for trucking section, make sure you have spare tires and nylon covers to avoid wet baggage. Also when there are heavy rains and wind storms, let’s park our vehicles for safety of our people,” GTU statement added. “Please note: in the event of breakdown park safely off the road and place your triangular reflector at a reasonable distance to avoid road accident.

Road safety is everyone’s business.”