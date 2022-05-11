West Coast Radio journalist Alhagie Kolley passes away

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Senior journalist and West Coast Radio’s chief reporter, Alhagie Kolley has passed away yesterday.

He was 44. Kolley, a native of Faraba Banta, died at the Sharab Hospital Tuesday afternoon and left behind a wife and 3 children.

He had previously worked at the Banjul Breweries Limited as a sales and marketing officer.

Borry Darboe, former country sales manager of Banjul Breweries, said Alhagie was hard working, respectful, resourceful and humble.

“Alhagie was a fantastic guy with an excellent interpersonal relationship. He was a team leader, and an extraordinary person who had great respect for authority. My condolences to his family and friends in the media,” Darboe said.

A few years ago, Alhagie went to West Coast Radio and in time established himself as a consummating broadcaster known for breaking hot stories and chasing big interviews.

His death shocked the media fraternity and scores of Gambians at home and abroad, who came to love his work at West Coast Radio.