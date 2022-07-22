26.2 C
Woman, 70, reportedly died after being hit by horse

By Amadou Jadama

A 70-year-old woman has died after she was reportedly knocked by a horse in Farafenni Fofana Kunda on Wednesday, family sources confirmed to The Standard.

The victim has been identified as Nuimingka Saidy.

Sources quoted eye witnesses as saying that she was rushed to Farafenni hospital with serious leg injuries but she didn’t survive.

A family source said Mrs Saidy went to the next compound to distribute some candies announcing a wedding.

He said while she was on her way going, a boy believed to be little over 10 years old, came riding on a horse and galloping at high speed. The horse then hit the old woman, who fell on her back.

