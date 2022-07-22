Woman, 70, reportedly died after being hit by horse

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A 70-year-old woman has died after she was reportedly knocked by a horse in Farafenni Fofana Kunda on Wednesday, family sources confirmed to The Standard.

The victim has been identified as Nuimingka Saidy.

- Advertisement -

Sources quoted eye witnesses as saying that she was rushed to Farafenni hospital with serious leg injuries but she didn’t survive.

A family source said Mrs Saidy went to the next compound to distribute some candies announcing a wedding.

He said while she was on her way going, a boy believed to be little over 10 years old, came riding on a horse and galloping at high speed. The horse then hit the old woman, who fell on her back.