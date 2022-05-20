Woman accused of stealing child stands trial

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Police prosecutors in Banjulinding have filed a single charge of child stealing against one Anna Sanneh.

She is accused of stealing a baby girl in Lamin Daranka village.

Ms Sanneh, 18, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Peter Adoh Che of the Brikama court.

According to police prosecutor ASP Buteh Sawaneh, the alleged incident happened on 1st May at Lamin Daranka when Anna Sanneh with “intent to deprive, forcibly and fraudulently” stole a three- month-old baby girl.

ASP Sawaneh however begged the court for adjournment to enable him to call witnesses and also urged the court to deny bail to the accused for three reasons, among them, the security of the accused, the condition of the child’s health and that the investigation is not yet completed.

Responding to the prosecution’s objection to the application for bail, Sherrif Kumba Jobe, lawyer for the accused, urged the court to overrule the prosecution’s objection and grant his client bail since the offense is bailable.

The defense counsel further submitted that the accused has been in detention for a very long time and she is a student. He argued she is safer in the hands of her parents than any other place.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate Che, has granted the prosecutor’s prayers and refused bail, saying the reasons submitted are paramount.

The case was adjourned to 13 June for full hearing.