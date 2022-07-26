Woman pleads guilty to assaulting 2-year-old niece

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

One Amie Mbye was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang in Kanifing for beating her two-year-old niece, which caused her injury.

Charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm, Ms Mbye pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing today.

Giving facts to the court, police prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Jammeh said after the parents weaned the child, she was sent to Amie for upbringing.

While staying with her, the police man added, she beat the child with a charger cable, causing her injury all over her body.

Sub-Inspector Jammeh tendered pictures of the injury on the child and the charger cable as evidence.

He further informed that while they were going to court, the parents took the child to the EFSTH but the doctor, who was supposed to prepare the medical report, was in the operation theater.

He applied for an adjournment for the medical report to be also tendered as an exhibit.

The incident happened on the 18th of July 2022 at Sinchu.