Woman testifies against ex-husband’s wife who allegedly assaulted her

By Aisha Tamba

One Aminata Othman has yesterday told a magistrates’ court in Kanifing that Isatou Njie, the stepmother of her children, attacked her while she was carrying her two-year-old son.

Testifying before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang, Ms Othman, who shares custody of her children with their father, said there is no pattern where the children should spend their weekends.

“Whenever my children wish to spend the weekend with me, they spend it with me and they do the same with their father,” she said.

She recalled on 13th of May she dropped her children off to school.

“When I went to pick them up, I saw Isatou’s car. My eldest daughter, who is 10 years old, was sitting in the front seat and her younger brother in the back. I later saw Isatou coming out with my youngest son from the school. When he saw me, he started running towards me to pick him up. I told Isatou that I was there to take my children. She did not respond. She passed and hissed me and entered into her car. I saw my daughter trying to unfasten the seatbelt to come to me. While I was having my two-year-old son in my one hand, I leaned on my other hand trying to help my daughter come out of the car. When I tried to open the door, Isatou moved the car and I fell on to the ground with my son. When she drove off, my daughter’s legs were out,” she lamented.

“I then shouted ‘do you want to kill me? You witch’ and that was when she stopped the car and came back. She asked me who I was calling a witch, and I said you. At that point, I was holding my son who was crying and I did not have the time to fight her.

She attacked me. She was hitting me and she was pulling my hair. I never touched her,” she testified.

Meanwhile, Isatou is charged with assault.

The charge sheet further said Isatou Njie unlawfully assaulted Aminata Othman by slapping, hitting, and pulling her braids.