Works minister embarks on country-wide tour

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

The Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure has called on Banjul City Council to work hands in glove with his ministry and other relevant stakeholders in ensuring that the progress that has been registered in the ongoing roads drainage and sewerage works in Banjul are sustainable and the cleanness of the City maintained.

Ebrima Sillah made these remarks at the start of his nation-wide tour on Monday which will take him to all works and field projects under his ministry

- Advertisement -

While in Banjul, the minister and his delegation visited project sites of the Sir Dawda Jawara Mausoleum, Library and Museum at the National Assembly building, the rehabilitation of roads, drainages and sewerage as well as the GPA.

Minister Sillah encouraged the consultants, contractors and the staff of his ministry to work together as a team to expedite the work, so that they can finish the ongoing rehabilitation of Banjul roads, sewerage and drainages on time.

Speaking to journalists, Minister Sillah said Banjul as the capital, belongs to everybody, and therefore, everybody would be proud to see Banjul clean.

- Advertisement -

He further stated that the pressure is very high on the government from the people in those areas, because people have started seeing the benefit of the magnitude of the infrastructure of this type.

“As a government, we want to be seen to be quickly responding to needs of the people, and that is why we want to call on the contractors to expedite ongoing works in some of those areas that they have not started working”.

Minister Sillah and entourage proceeded to the Gambia Ports Authority where Ousman Jobarteh, the managing director updated him on the ports expansion project.

The tour continued with visits to the Airport VIP Lounge project, the Brikama Fish Market, Brufut-Wullingkama road, the Hakalang road project, the Governor’s office/residence construction project in Kerewan, the Kataba- Bambally road, Kaur-Jimbala road among others. The tour party is now in URR.