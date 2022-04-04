22.5 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Gambia News

World Cup Draw: Netherlands to Face Senegal, Cameroon to clash with Brazil

0
The draw has been made for the FIFA 2022 World Cup and it has thrown up an exciting clash between Virgil van Dijk’s Netherlands and Sadio Mane’s Senegal. Both teams were drawn alongside hosts Qatar and Ecuador in Group A but will face each other in their opening match.
The Netherlands qualified by topping their UEFA qualifying group beating off competition from Turkey and Norway.
Senegal are the current AFCON champions and qualified last week after beating Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on penalties. Liverpool fans will be watching on with interest as two of their main men collide when the competition kicks off in November. The full details of the draw are as follows:

Confirmed draw details
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands

Group B
England
Iran
USA
Ukraine/Scotland OR Wales

Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland

Group D
France
Australia/UAE OR Peru
Denmark
Tunisia

Group E
Spain
New Zealand OR Costa Rica
Germany
Japan

Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia

Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon

Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea

