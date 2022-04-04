World Cup Draw: Netherlands to Face Senegal, Cameroon to clash with Brazil

- Advertisement -

The draw has been made for the FIFA 2022 World Cup and it has thrown up an exciting clash between Virgil van Dijk’s Netherlands and Sadio Mane’s Senegal. Both teams were drawn alongside hosts Qatar and Ecuador in Group A but will face each other in their opening match.

The Netherlands qualified by topping their UEFA qualifying group beating off competition from Turkey and Norway.

Senegal are the current AFCON champions and qualified last week after beating Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on penalties. Liverpool fans will be watching on with interest as two of their main men collide when the competition kicks off in November. The full details of the draw are as follows:

Confirmed draw details

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Ukraine/Scotland OR Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia/UAE OR Peru

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

New Zealand OR Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea