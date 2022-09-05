Gambia plays Senegal in Wafu semifinals tomorrow

- Advertisement -

Following victories over Cape Verde and Liberia, The Gambia National Under-20 team completed the first round of the Wafu Championship with a goalless draw against Guinea to qualify for the semi-finals. The Young Scorpions will now face Senegal tomorrow Tuesday in the semi-final at Stade Olympique at 6pm in Nouakchott, Mauritania where the tournament is being played.

The Gambian team is the defending champion and is coached by former Scorpions captain Abdoulie Bojang. Other former international players Modou Jagne, George Lobba and Sang Ndong are part of the technical team accompanying the Young Scorpions as they seek to secure a place in the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Egypt.