BANJUL-AFRICELL INTERNATIONAL MARATHON IS SUNDAY

Local and international runners are poised to compete for thousands of dollars on offer in Sunday’s Banjul International Marathon. This year’s edition features runners from UK, Kenya, Ethiopia, USA among many other countries. Most of the international participants are going for the 42 kilometers full marathon starting from Africell to Jabang Road and back. A half marathon will also be staged as well as 10km, 5km and a walk for health race for amateurs. All start and end at Africell Building on Kairaba- Avenue from 8 am sharp.