GAMBIA PUSH CHAD TO EXIT DOOR

15
The Gambia national team returned to action last night in Cameroon with a vital 1-0 away win over Chad putting themselves in a slight advantage heading into the second leg in Morocco on Tuesday.

Bubacar Steve Trawalley scored late in the second half to put Gambia one foot into the group stages of the Afcon 2023 qualifiers.

Trawalley who took a flagging for abandoning the camp at the Afcon in Cameroon claiming injury, confounded critics with clinical finish from a Musa Barrow pass in the 79 th minute. 

Coach Tom Saintfeit reacted to the win as the first step but said he would not relax until the return leg is over in Morocco on 29 March.

He said though the team had not got enough preparation he was satisfied with the work. “We are flying to Morocco tonight (yesterday) and hopefully after resting we will continue training on Saturday to prepare for the return leg,” Tom said.

In that match on Tuesday the Scorpions only need a draw to eliminate Chad.

