Gambia Sports

GAMBIA REACHES SEMIS IN AFRICAN BEACH VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Gambia’s male beach volleyball players are through to the semifinals of the on-going African championship in Accra Ghana. Yesterday the team eliminated Rwanda in the quarter finals and will take on host Ghana this morning in the semifinals.

The championship is also the qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year. Only the winner of this championship is guaranteed a place in the Games holding in August this year.

In another development, the Gambian women’s team lost to Rwanda in the quarter finals yesterday, effectively ending their campaign in the women’s category of this competition.

