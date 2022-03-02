￼GAMBIA SEEKS TICKET TO C/WEALTH GAMES IN VOLLEYBALL

- Advertisement -

The Gambia is preparing to join African nations to compete in the African Beach Volleyball championship which will serve as the qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

The championship which opens in Ghana from March 26 – 28 will feature both male and female categories with only one slot in each category available for Africa at the Commonwealth Games.

Currently ranked number one in African men’s beach volleyball, The Gambia is favorite to take the men’s slot with one-time African champions Jawo and Jarra available and in top form.

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) which coordinates The Gambia’s participation in the Commonwealth Games is supporting the teams in the qualifiers.

The Commonwealth Games will take place in the second capital of UK, Birmingham from Thursday 28 July to Monday 8 August 2022.