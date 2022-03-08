25.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
type here...
Gambia Sports

GFF EXCO-MEMBER KAMASO TO CHALLENGE KABA IN AUGUST ELECTION

56
- Advertisement -

According to official sources, a member of the executive committee of The Gambia Football Federation, Sadibou Kamaso is launching a bid to contest the presidency against his boss, Lamin Kaba Bajo who is expected to seek re-election.

His campaign team said Kamaso will formally launch his manifesto he called ‘The Starting Eleven’ on Saturday at Sere-Kunda East’s Semega Janneh Hall.

Kamaso who is the secretary general and  chief executive officer of Hawks Football Club is a businessman and also helps manage Gambia international  player Musa Barrow of Bologna.

- Advertisement -

His campaign said he stands to restore the confidence of all stakeholders in football among other visionary steps.

- Advertisement -
Previous article￼Tapping into Diaspora skills to strengthen healthcare systems in The Gambia
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

GFF EXCO-MEMBER KAMASO TO CHALLENGE KABA IN AUGUST ELECTION

According to official sources, a member of the executive committee of The Gambia Football Federation, Sadibou Kamaso is launching a bid to contest the...

￼Tapping into Diaspora skills to strengthen healthcare systems in The Gambia

Letters to the Editor : A call for an Electoral College in The Gambia

How much damage will sanctions do to Russia?

￼The Russia/Ukraine imbroglio and its ramifications

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions