GFF EXCO-MEMBER KAMASO TO CHALLENGE KABA IN AUGUST ELECTION

According to official sources, a member of the executive committee of The Gambia Football Federation, Sadibou Kamaso is launching a bid to contest the presidency against his boss, Lamin Kaba Bajo who is expected to seek re-election.

His campaign team said Kamaso will formally launch his manifesto he called ‘The Starting Eleven’ on Saturday at Sere-Kunda East’s Semega Janneh Hall.

Kamaso who is the secretary general and chief executive officer of Hawks Football Club is a businessman and also helps manage Gambia international player Musa Barrow of Bologna.

His campaign said he stands to restore the confidence of all stakeholders in football among other visionary steps.