GFF SHIFTS LEAGUE MATCHES BACK TO STADIUM

- Advertisement -

In the absence so far of any rehabilitation work at the Independence Stadium, The Standard has learnt that a decision has been made to play GFF league matches there during this Ramadan.

Currently, league matches are played at the Goal Project in Yundum, the Soma park or the Real de Banjul academy in Basori since repair works at the municipal grounds in Banjul, Serekunda and Brikama are not yet completed.

However running the league at those venues during Ramadan would pose serious challenges prompting the GFF to opt for the use of the Stadium to hold matches at night, a phenomenon that has proven to be very popular in recent years. According to sources, since the much needed repair works at the Stadium (to meet Caf standard) are not happening, the authorities have allowed GFF to stage league matches there at night.

- Advertisement -

The GFF accordingly announced yesterday that from April 5, the fourteenth week of the first division league, all matches would be played at the stadium at night.

“There will be two matches on each match day with kick-off times scheduled for 9pm and 11pm respectively, to allow people to break their fast and arrive at the Stadium on time.The first night match on April 5, will see Falcons play Team Rhino in the early kick-off followed by the Banjul derby between Banjul United and Armed Forces,” a statement from Football House published on its Facebook page stated.

It also said tickets will be sold at the Stadium entrance at D200 for VIP, D50 for Covered Pavilion and D25 for the rest of the stands, an entrance tickets valid for both matches on the day.

- Advertisement -

The GFF is also offering a special Ramadan match package ticket at D3000 valid for all matches and reserved seat for the individual throughout the Ramadan. Journalists are required to carry their passes at all times and come on time.