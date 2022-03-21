GNOC SENDS ENVOYS TO C/WEALTH, ISLAMIC GAMES PREPARATION MEETINGS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia National Olympics Committee (GNOC) is being represented at the preparatory meetings of two main international sport events coming later this year, the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham UK and the Islamic Games to take place in Turkey. The Committee is being represented in Birmingham by Chef de mission Bakary Jammeh and Timothy Colley who is the chef de mission for the Islamic Games

The purpose of the meetings is to get the chef de missions prepared as head of delegations for the Games and also give them necessary ingredients and heads up for the smooth and successful participation of Team Gambia.

The GNOC intends to send a team to both events with Gambian athletics, judo, swimming, basketball 3×3, and beach volleyball teams all busy seeking qualifications to the Games.

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth scheduled to be held in Birmingham, UK between 28 July and 8 August while the Islamic Solidarity Games will take place in Turkey from 9 to 18 August under the aegis of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).