22.7 C
City of Banjul
Monday, March 21, 2022
type here...
Gambia Sports

GNOC SENDS ENVOYS TO C/WEALTH, ISLAMIC GAMES PREPARATION MEETINGS

0
- Advertisement -

The Gambia National Olympics Committee (GNOC) is being represented at the preparatory meetings of two main international sport events coming later this year, the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham UK and the Islamic Games to take place in Turkey. The Committee is being represented in Birmingham by Chef de mission Bakary Jammeh and Timothy Colley who is the chef de mission for the Islamic Games

The purpose of the meetings is to get the chef de missions prepared as head of delegations for the Games and also give them necessary ingredients and heads up for the smooth and successful participation of Team Gambia.

The GNOC intends to send a team to both events with Gambian athletics, judo, swimming, basketball 3×3, and beach volleyball teams all busy seeking qualifications to the Games.

- Advertisement -

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth scheduled to be held in Birmingham, UK between 28 July and 8 August while the Islamic Solidarity Games will take place in Turkey from 9 to 18 August under the aegis of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAlkalo Sankanu says Sotuma Sere has no slavery problem
Next article￼Senegal coach Cisse downplays team’s chances against Egypt in World Cup playoff
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

￼Senegal coach Cisse downplays team’s chances against Egypt in World Cup...

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has downplayed his team's chances ahead of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Egypt. The newly crowned African champions...

GNOC SENDS ENVOYS TO C/WEALTH, ISLAMIC GAMES PREPARATION MEETINGS

Alkalo Sankanu says Sotuma Sere has no slavery problem

German seeks court order to compel IGP to provide escort

‘Way paved for Gambian creative industries to access global markets’

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions