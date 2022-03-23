23.9 C
￼Legendary athlete Chico Njie dies

One of the Gambia’s best-known retired international sprinters Momodou Chico Njie passed away yesterday. He was in his late 70s.  Chico represented The Gambia in 100 meters as well as 4x100mts emerging as one of the biggest stars from schools sports. The late Chico who came from Lancaster Street also played goalkeeper in football and was also involved with Wallidan FC.

Upon retirement from active sports, he served as president of the Gambia Cycling Association and until his demise, he was the vice president of the Gambia Athletics Association. The GAA president Dodou Joof a team mate and long team associate of the late Chico described him as patriot and excellent sports person.

